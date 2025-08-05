LA Knight to Quit WWE Due to Growing Frustration After What Went Down on RAW This Week? Exploring the Possibility

LA Knight might seriously be done with WWE after what happened on Monday Night RAW last night. The Megastar returned to confront Seth Rollins for faking his injury. He told Rollins straight to his face that he faked his injury not because of the World Heavyweight Championship, but to escape the wrath of LA Knight.

The Megastar challenged Seth for the title on RAW, but The Architect was quick to say no to it. However, General Manager Adam Pearce came out and gave an earful to Rollins and his men before making the match official.

But then, things didn't go down as planned for LA Knight in the main event. The match ended in a DQ as CM Punk came out to attack Seth Rollins, leaving Knight high and dry. If that wasn't enough, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker also came out and assaulted The Megastar and Punk.

Knight had beaten Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event (SNME) last month, and he was expecting the same result tonight as well. However, an irate Punk couldn't wait to take revenge on Rollins after The Visionary stole the title from him at SummerSlam.

While CM Punk might be justified in his actions, he also unintentionally hurt LA Knight. The former United States Champion missed SummerSlam and got his big moment on RAW, but it was once again spoiled.

Knight has a significant fan following in WWE at the moment. The crowd loves him and would be glad to see him win a big title or even a big push from the company. But it doesn't look like he is getting the push anytime soon. Therefore, LA Knight can quit the company out of frustration.

However, this is mere speculation, and there is no confirmation about Knight wanting to leave.

WWE veteran says LA Knight could be an asset for the company

Knight's work has been praised by many outside WWE, and one of them to support his push is WWE veteran Dutch Mantell. While speaking on Story Time With Dutch Mantell, he mentioned that the 42-year-old superstar is backed by the fans, despite losing many matches on a trot, and this is one of the reasons he deserves a push.

"They [WWE] look at merchandise sales. This guy is number one, this female wrestler is number two, number three, [and] so on. No longer that he's been there, he's already number four in merchandise sales. He was number four in losing matches. He lost (...) five or six in a row. But it doesn't matter because the fans are telling the promotion, 'Listen, we'll support this guy if you put him in something.' And if you put him in something now, what's that tell WWE? Oh, if we make him more high-profile, more merchandise will sell. I want to commend him in [sic] doing a great job," he said.

With Knight losing yet another big match in the company, it remains to be seen what his next step will be. Will he quit the promotion, or will he continue to try and win a world title? We might get the answer next week on RAW.

