42-year-old megastar ready to leave WWE if Triple H doesn’t make him a main eventer; he isn’t on SummerSlam

A popular WWE Superstar has subtly confirmed he is unhappy with his position in the company, less than a day before SummerSlam 2025.This has come via his reaction to an Instagram comment from a fan, who called out Chief Content Officer Triple H. The star in question is LA Knight, who is among the most popular babyfaces in the company. Yet, he isn't on the card for The Biggest Party of the Summer.Knight posted an ad for Slim Jim on his official Instagram handle ahead of SmackDown, with several comments stating that he deserves to be in a better position on the card. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOne of them directly tagged Triple H and told him to push The Megastar to the main event scene or let him go. LA Knight has liked the comment, which suggests he agrees with the sentiment. It looks like the former United States Champion is ready to leave the company if he doesn't get his desired main event push:&quot;@wwe @tripleh Put Knight in the Main Event Scene or Let Him Go Be The Main Event Talent He Is Elsewhere.&quot;Here is a screengrab of the comment:Triple H has put Knight in prominent spots on RAW and SmackDown, but his absence from the SummerSlam card indicates he isn't a full-fledged main eventer. The Megastar was reportedly supposed to face Seth Rollins in a rematch from Saturday Night's Main Event, but The Visionary injured his knee during their first match.LA Knight's WWE career has been solidWWE has treated LA Knight reasonably well, with him being a solid part of the upper midcard. His two US Title reigns are evidence of that, along with multiple high-profile storylines. He has feuded with the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, and other big names over the past couple of years.However, as seen above, The Megastar wants more. Knight clearly wants to be a permanent main eventer. It remains to be seen if there is any change in his WWE status should he remain in his current position on the card, especially after expressing his apparent displeasure.