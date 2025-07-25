WWE has canceled major match for SummerSlam 2025 - Reports

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is just around the corner, scheduled for August 2 and 3. Ahead of the event, the Stamford-based promotion has reportedly canceled a major match after what went down at Saturday Night's Main Event.At SNME, Seth Rollins faced LA Knight in a singles match. Both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. However, things completely changed for the worse as Rollins suffered an unfortunate knee injury while performing the Swanton Bomb and a Moonsault. The match ended in Knight's favor. Since then, The Visionary has been absent from WWE TV, and there are no official updates on when he will return.According to a recent report by Cory Hays of BodySlam, Seth Rollins was slated to win against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event, but the outcome had to be changed after Rollins' brutal injury.Hays added that the Triple H-led creative team's initial plans were to book a rematch between The Visionary and The Megastar at SummerSlam 2025, where Knight could have taken back the win. However, the company had to cancel this match due to the setback.&quot;LA Knight was originally scheduled to lose to Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event and get his win back at SummerSlam in a high-profile rematch,&quot; the report stated.Check out the report below:WWE star Seth Rollins is looking at the brighter side of his injuryDuring a recent episode of The Rich Eisen Show, Seth Rollins revealed that he was trying to look at the brighter side of his knee injury, stating that he would get to spend more time with his daughter, Roux, which he could not have done due to his packed WWE schedule.&quot;I'm kinda like trying to find the silver linings, like, you know, my daughter is four and a half, like I'm gonna be able to spend a lot of time with her that I might not have been able to otherwise, you know, cause the schedule is gonna get crazy,&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt remains to be seen if Seth Rollins will show up on WWE TV anytime soon to get involved in his faction's storyline without having to compete in the ring.