"I was on my way up to taking the top spot" - Seth Rollins addresses WWE injury; discusses "silver linings"

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently talked about his brutal injury at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Visionary also compared his current injury with his 2015 setback.

At SNME, Seth Rollins locked horns with LA Knight in a singles match. Both stars put on an incredible performance inside the ring. At one point in the bout, Rollins hit a Swanton Bomb on his opponent and then went in for a Moonsault. The Visionary couldn't continue the match after this as he suffered an unfortunate knee injury. The bout ultimately ended in Knight's favor despite reports suggesting that Rollins was slated to win.

During his recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the host asked Seth Rollins how he would compare his current injury to other setbacks he has had in his career.

The Visionary said that it felt a lot like his 2015 knee injury, as he was at the top of the card at the time, similar to his current run with the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase. Rollins added that he felt strong mentally and was comfortable with it.

"Well, I don't know again cause I'm not a doctor. Don't want to do their job. Umm, but it feels a lot like 2015 in the sense that I was, you know, kind of in story. I was on my way up to taking the top spot... This is sort of like that, but mentally I'm in such a different place ten years gone, you know, I'm just more comfortable with it," he said.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion also mentioned he was happy that he would be able to spend time with his daughter while recovering.

"I'm kinda like trying to find the silver linings, like, you know, my daughter is four and a half, like I'm gonna be able to spend a lot of time with her that I might not have been able to otherwise, you know, cause the schedule is gonna get crazy," he added. [2:55 - 3:47]

Check out the podcast below:

Jim Cornette believes WWE should keep Seth Rollins on TV despite injury

During a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Drive-Thru podcast, the wrestling veteran said that he wanted the Triple H-led creative team to keep Seth Rollins on WWE TV and involve him in his faction's storyline, similar to what WWE did with Bret Hart and the Hart Foundation back in the day.

"There's a lot of money on the line here. And if I was them, I would keep Seth on television every week as much as possible, with Heyman, with the other two guys still as the tag team henchmen, whatever the f**k, and put Seth in a—remember when Bret was hurt and was in a wheelchair as the leader of the Hart Foundation? But he was still on TV every week. He was really hurt. He had the knee scoped. But we kept him on television, and he was still the leader of the group," said Cornette.

It remains to be seen when Seth Rollins will return to WWE's weekly programming.

Please credit The Rich Eisen Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

