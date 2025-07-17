"There's a lot of money on the line here" - Wrestling legend on what WWE should do with Seth Rollins following his injury

Seth Rollins suffered an unfortunate injury at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has shared his thoughts on how the multi-time world champion should be booked right now.

The Visionary wrestled LA Knight at the event. He hurt his knee after performing a springboard moonsault in the ring and couldn't continue the bout. The Megastar nailed him with the BFT and pinned him to win, which was an impromptu finish.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Drive-Thru, the WWE veteran said that Seth Rollins could still appear on TV even though he's injured. He suggested that the latter use a wheelchair, similar to what Bret Hart did in 1997.

"There's a lot of money on the line here. And if I was them, I would keep Seth on television every week as much as possible, with Heyman, with the other two guys still as the tag team henchmen, whatever the f**k, and put Seth in a—remember when Bret was hurt and was in a wheelchair as the leader of the Hart Foundation? But he was still on TV every week. He was really hurt. He had the knee scoped. But we kept him on television, and he was still the leader of the group," said Cornette. [3:43-4:30]

Jim Cornette on whether Seth Rollins should modify his style

The Visionary is regarded by many fans as one of the best in-ring workers in the entire world. Following his knee injury, Jim Cornette discussed whether Seth Rollins should alter his moveset to avoid future injuries.

During the same episode of Jim Cornette Drive-Thru, he said:

"He'll be able to walk around again. He's not, you know, in a wheelchair for the rest of his life. It's just a question of how athletic he's going to be and how much he's going to have to modify his style. And it probably wouldn't be a bad thing if he didn't do as many springboards and hurricanranas and dives and things as he does now, 'cause he's still getting older anyway. And he's a star, and he doesn't need to, because he can talk for the most part, and he can work, and he's being put in with other big stars that they care about." (1:14-1:51)

Seth Rollins is the current holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase. It'll be interesting to see if he manages to cash it in before next year's ladder match.

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



