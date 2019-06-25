Lacey Evans was the most logical choice to be special referee in the Universal Championship Match at WWE Stomping Grounds (Opinion)

Lacey Evans and Seth Rollins

One of the biggest questions heading into last night’s WWE Stomping Grounds PPV was who would Baron Corbin's choice as his special guest referee for his Universal Championship Match be?!

Seth Rollins had taken out every person Corbin had in mind or even had a conversation with, so his options seemed bleak. However, when he revealed that his choice was Lacey Evans, it made all the sense in the world.

First, Rollins had taken out all of Corbin’s choices prior to last might and even threatened to do the same to whoever was about to come out. If it was a male superstar, the odds are that they would have met the same fate as the others.

However, with Corbin choosing Evans, a female, and Rollins being a babyface we know he wouldn’t put his hands on a woman, even if she kept pressing his buttons. Evans kept messing around with Rollins all match, but he couldn’t hit her unlike if it was someone like a Brock Lesnar or Paul Heyman.

The move also makes sense since Evans is in a feud with Becky Lynch, whom WWE has been pushing on TV lately as being Rollins’ girlfriend. Evans lost her title match earlier in the night, so what better way to get revenge on Becky than to trick her man out of the title later on?

At the end of the day, it was the most logical choice outside of Brock Lesnar or Paul Heyman, which probably would have resulted in Rollins assaulting them with a chair and the obvious question of why would they want to help Corbin win the Universal Championship would have been a question on the mind of every single fan.