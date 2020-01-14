Ladder match for WWE United States Championship announced for next week's RAW

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 14, 2020

Jan 14, 2020 IST SHARE

This match might culminate the rivalry between the two Superstars

Rey Mysterio will face Andrade for the WWE United States Championship in a high-stakes ladder match next week on RAW. The announcement was made backstage and comes after Andrade viciously attacked Mysterio last week, moments after defeating him.

The battle between the two luchadors

Andrade won the United States title from Rey Mysterio at a WWE Live Event show in Madison Square Garden on December 26. El Idolo defended the US title in a match against The Master of the 619 last week.

During the match, Andrade and Mysterio inadvertently knocked out Andrade's business partner Zelina Vega who was at ringside. A distraught Mysterio pleaded with the referee to check on her and the champion took advantage of the situation and beat him.

However, after defeating him, Andrade disrespected Mysterio by ripping off Mysterio's mask and a few moments later, The Ultimate Underdog attacked Andrade at the backstage area and reclaimed his mask.

The rivalry between these two luchadors of past and present has reached boiling point and a ladder match has been scheduled between them. In a backstage interview with Sarah Schreiber, Andrade and Zelina Vega were confident that Andrade will again win the next week.

Similarly, Rey Mysterio spoke to Charly Caruso and said that he wants to teach Andrade a lesson for badly injuring fellow luchador Humberto Carrillo a few weeks ago. Mysterio concluded by saying that he's all in for the idea of a ladder match and that he will win back the title from Andrade even if he has to put his body on the line.