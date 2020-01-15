Lana advises Liv Morgan to 'be relevant to 2020'

Lana surprises Liv Morgan

On last night's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Rusev faced Bobby Lashley, with Lana in the latter's corner. The match ended with Lashley delivering a thunderous spear on Rusev to pick up the victory. During the closing moments of the match, Lana and Liv Morgan collided at ringside, with The Ravishing Russian getting the upper hand on Morgan in the end.

Soon after, Lana posted a tweet directed towards Morgan. She heaped praise on her current nemesis and stated that she would want her children to have her eyes. Lana added that Morgan has so much potential, but she wears a choker from 1999. She finished off the tweet by advising her to keep up with the times. Check out Lana's tweet below:

I have to be honest @YaOnlyLivvOnce you’re STUNNING!Your blue eyes are just gorgeous that I pray my children have your eyes. You have the prettiest face! So much potential but then you wear this choker from 1999🤢You are a @WWE Superstar. So please be a STAR & be relevant to 2020 pic.twitter.com/efdwcHVTnr — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) January 15, 2020

This isn't the first time The Ravishing Russian has bashed a fellow Superstar for their fashion sense. A short while ago, Lana got into a Twitter spat with Andrade's manager Zelina Vega, when she responded to Vega's tweet about herself being the best-dressed star on RAW.

Judging by what happened on last night's RAW episode, it's safe to say that Lana and Liv Morgan are far from being done with each other and this rivalry is going to last for a while. As announced before, Lashley will team up with Lana to take on Rusev and Morgan next week on the Red brand.