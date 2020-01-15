John Cena's reaction to Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's relationship revealed

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently talked to US Magazine and opened up on his relationship with Becky Lynch. The power couple were spotted with WWE veteran John Cena at the 'Dolittle' premiere, which was held at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, California. Both Rollins and Lynch talked about what Cena thinks of their relationship. "The Man" stated that Cena told them that he was very happy to see the two together, while Rollins opened up on how the WWE legend wants the couple to be happy together and appreciate the time they share during their hectic WWE stint.

"He always just said how happy he was to see us happy and be good to each other." [Lynch]

"Because it’s tough to work together and, you know, we’re always on the road together, and this business is full of stress. So I think John just wants us to be happy for each other and take the time to appreciate it." [Rollins]

Lynch and Rollins have been together for a while now. The couple made their relationship public soon after WrestleMania 35, and WWE decided to feature the relationship on weekly TV. The on-screen alliance didn't last long though, and the two Superstars quietly went their separate ways after Extreme Rules 2019.