WWE announcer says "fire me" in cryptic tweet, slams Bobby Lashley vs Rusev match

WWE SmackDown Live announcer Corey Graves didn't seem to enjoy tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, if his recent tweets are any indication.

During the Rusev versus Bobby Lashley match on RAW, Graves posted a tweet indicating that no one's interested in the angle. Graves tweeted "No one cares", followed by a RAW hashtag and another one mentioning his After The Bell podcast. As the show was going off the air, Graves made a cryptic tweet, and this one ended up confusing the fans. The tweet seemed like a reference to an old Ric Flair promo from his WCW stint. Check out both of Graves' tweets below:

Wow. F*** this. Fire me. I’m already fired. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) January 14, 2020

Lashley and Rusev went at it tonight on RAW, and the bout ended with Lashley picking up the victory following a Spear. The show's main event was a first-ever 6-Man Fist Fight in WWE history, with Seth Rollins and AOP taking on Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, and Big Show. Buddy Murphy interfered in the match and helped the villains bag the win. The show ended with Murphy standing tall with Rollins and AOP.

In the manner in which Graves reacted to these two matches, it would be interesting to hear what more he has to say about the same on the upcoming edition of his After The Bell podcast.