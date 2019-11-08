Lana hits back after 'comical' Corey Graves criticism

Lana is involved in one of WWE's most controversial storylines

One of the most notable quotes from Corey Graves’ new After The Bell podcast came when he called on WWE to end the “ridiculous” storyline on RAW between Rusev, Bobby Lashley and Lana.

Writing on Twitter, Rusev responded to the remarks by joking that WWE’s decision-makers could change the storyline if Graves is unhappy with it, and now Lana has had her say by calling the SmackDown commentator’s opinion “comical”.

Like Graves can can control my life & who I love ! 😂 comical. No one can stop my love with @fightbobby https://t.co/RWFp6frHiB pic.twitter.com/dReaIHJUdn — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) November 8, 2019

What did Corey Graves say?

Speaking about his experience of watching RAW as a viewer, as opposed to a commentator, Corey Graves mentioned how he is enjoying the storyline between Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio and he is looking forward to their match at Survivor Series.

He then began discussing the love triangle between Rusev, Bobby Lashley and Lana, and made it clear that he is not a fan of what he has seen so far in their storyline on Monday nights.

“Something that I don’t think you will enjoy – because God knows I haven’t – is this endless soap opera between Rusev and Lana and Lashley. My God, let it end. Let the suffering stop. I don’t feel bad for Rusev. I think Rusev looks ridiculous.”

Graves added that he expects Rusev and Lashley to have an “awesome” match, but the two men do not need an “outrageous” storyline to build towards their eventual in-ring encounter.

When will Bobby Lashley face Rusev?

This storyline has featured prominently on RAW since September 30 but Bobby Lashley and Rusev have still not had a one-on-one match.

Their only televised match against each other over the last few weeks came at Crown Jewel, where Rusev’s Team Hulk Hogan defeated Lashley’s Team Ric Flair in a five-on-five tag team match.

Moving forward, it looks likely that Lashley vs. Rusev could be added to the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 24.

