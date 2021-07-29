Former WWE IC Champion responds to Bruce Prichard's recent criticism

Former WWE star Lance Storm has dismissed Bruce Prichard’s view that he lacked the charisma to be a huge success in the wrestling business.

Prichard, WWE’s current Executive Director of RAW and SmackDown, recently praised Storm’s in-ring ability on his Something to Wrestle With podcast. However, he also claimed that the one-time Intercontinental Champion did not possess much personality.

Speaking on the It’s My House podcast, Storm responded to Prichard’s remarks by clarifying that he was purposely presented as someone with no emotion.

“When I got to WWE [after ECW and WCW] I was specifically told and instructed to have no emotion, no personality, and be a robot,” Storm said. “I was specifically told that their vision for me was Sam the Eagle from The Muppets. And when I did promos in WWE I was constantly told to do retakes because you're not flat enough, you're not monotone enough, we want you duller, and they would make me do [it again].”

Storm worked for ECW (1997-2000) and WCW (2000-2001) before having a four-year spell with WWE between 2001 and 2005. He held the Intercontinental Championship in 2001 before winning the Tag Team Championship with Chief Morley, Christian, and William Regal (x2).

Lance Storm on Bruce Prichard failing to understand his character

Bruce Prichard is Vince McMahon's right-hand man

Bruce Prichard worked on WWE’s creative team during Lance Storm’s time with the company as an in-ring performer.

Storm believes Prichard may not have been privy to any conversations that took place about his character's presentation.

“It's possible that Bruce was never part of the conversations where they said I need to be flat,” Storm added. “In which case then it's, you know, Bruce is just not realizing that that was by design. And if he was part of those conversations he either forgets it or just decides it's a better narrative to deliver it this way.”

Storm, who has worked as a trainer since leaving WWE, returned to the company in 2019 as a producer. He was furloughed in 2020 as a cost-cutting measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

