United States Champion Theory responds to warning from WWE RAW star

United States Champion Theory is set to defend his title against "The All-Mighty" Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank on July 2nd.

The champion and Lashley competed in a "pose-down" competition two weeks ago on RAW. Bobby won the competition, but the segment ended with the champion squirting baby oil in Bobby's face. On last week's episode of RAW, The All-Mighty won a Gauntlet match to earn his title shot at the upcoming premium live event.

Bobby took to Twitter today to call out the current US Champion. Bobby pointed out that he has already captured the United States Championship twice in his career. The All-Mighty sent out a warning to the 24-year-old that he's writing checks that his mouth will not be able to cash.

"Bring all you got and then some @Theory1. Don't let your mouth write checks that you can't cash!"

The 24-year-old simply responded with a gif:

WWE fans respond to Theory and Lashley

The WWE Universe wasted no time going after the United States Champion on social media. One fan poked fun at the champion's height and wondered if the WWE superstar wore lifts in his wrestling boots.

The majority of fans seem to be behind The All Mighty and pointed out how the former WWE Champion hasn't seemed to age in years. One fan noted that John Cena is returning to WWE on tonight's RAW and may have his sights set on the United States Championship as well.

This isn't the first warning the 45-year-old sent to the current US Champion. Bobby put the 24-year-old on notice following the pose-down on the June 13th episode of RAW. The former WWE Champion vowed to give him an "a** whoopin" and you can check that out here.

