Ranking the last five Men's Elimination Chamber matches

There are various reasons why the Elimination Chamber is one of the most popular match types in pro-wrestling. Not only does it have a devilish structure that fans love, but it also serves as a significant advancement on the road to WrestleMania.

The latest edition of the event is right around the weekend, and the match card for the extravaganza looks pretty intense. In a first-time-ever dream match, Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch will take on WWE Hall of Famers Goldberg and Lita.

And, of course, there's the Elimination Chamber match. The match is perhaps the highlight of the event. Brock Lesnar will be entering the structure this time, and thus, hopes are naturally sky-high.

Whether the match will turn out to be a spectacle or not is a question that will only be answered on the 19th of February. In the meantime, let us walk down memory lane and rank the five most recent Men's Elimination Chamber matches.

#5 in our list of ranking the last Men's Elimination Chamber matches- The Tag-Team Chamber of 2020

The 2020 edition of the Elimination Chamber featured six tag-teams entering the devilish structure. The Miz and John Morrison defended their SmackDown tag golds against The Usos, Lucha House Party, The New Day, Heavy Machinery, and The Dirty Dawgs.

The six duos gave a stellar performance in the match, which lasted more than half an hour. The buildup to the event, too, was pretty exciting as the teams contested in a tag-team gauntlet match.

Though Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) won the previous match, they failed to capitalize on it in the Elimination Chamber itself. In the climax, The Miz and John Morrison succeeded in retaining their gold.

It was a great match to watch. The only reason it is ranked fifth is that while it was good, the others are better by a slight margin.

