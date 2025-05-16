Last-minute change to force Tiffany Stratton into major WWE championship match at SNME? Possibility explored

Tiffany Stratton has a huge target on her back as Nia Jax is set to be her next challenger for the WWE Women's Championship. The Irresistible Force defeated Jade Cargill last week to become the Number One Contender for the coveted title. Although it has not yet been made official, this match will likely take place at Saturday Night's Main Event this month.

However, a massive twist could be on the horizon. A last-minute change may force Stratton to defend her gold in a multi-person match with Naomi in the mix. The Glow launched a surprise attack on the champion last week. This week on SmackDown, the 37-year-old could boldly claim she is done with Cargill and that her focus is now the WWE Women's Championship.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton would be looking for revenge, so she might be more than willing to face Naomi. This could lead to a brawl between the two women on SmackDown, with both wanting to tear each other apart. In the wake of the situation, Nick Aldis could make a huge announcement.

With Nia Jax already earning her title shot, Aldis could add Naomi and make it a Triple Threat for the WWE Women's Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Glow's addition to the match could stir things up in a big way, giving rise to some exciting things. However, this is entirely speculation as of now, and it remains to be seen how things shape up.

The upcoming episode of SmackDown will be quite interesting to see where the ongoing chaos around Tiffany Stratton's gold leads.

Tiffany Stratton to team up with Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown?

It would not be an exaggeration to say that things have gotten quite interesting in the SmackDown women's division lately. Tiffany Stratton stands against Nia Jax and Naomi, the two women who now share a common mentality and are on the same page.

Given the recent situation, The Buff Barbie needs support to tackle the numbers game, and Jade Cargill may be the one to provide her with that. The latter also has a score to settle with The Irresistible Force and The Glow. Stratton could team up with Cargill to take on Jax and Naomi in a tag team match.

WWE could make this match official for tonight's show or announce it for next week's episode of SmackDown. While this would accentuate Jade Cargill and Naomi's rivalry, it would also spotlight Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax's feud.

It remains to be seen whether the creative team goes in that direction or has different plans in store for all four women. Regardless of how it shapes it, the women's division will see a seismic shift in the coming weeks.

