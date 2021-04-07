6 Last-minute predictions for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will set the stage for what will be the biggest WrestleMania week in WWE history. NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will join WrestleMania as a two-night event.

WrestleMania 36 began the two-night format last year to stem the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic. The change allowed matches to be spaced out and pre-recorded. It also allowed two bouts the opportunity to main-event a given night of the Show of Shows.

Now that there is a model to follow, Stand & Deliver will give the stars a chance to prove that NXT is among the best brands in all of pro wrestling. It was already announced that Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez would close the first night of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

The rest of the matches for the first night also offer up a variety of contests. New Tag Team Champions will be crowned, while the Gauntlet Eliminator will provide Johnny Gargano with his challenger for Night 2 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

Here are last-minute predictions for the first night of the two-night event.

#6 Toni Storm and Zoey Stark open the festivities on Night 1 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Can Storm get back on track at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver?

This match was only announced on Tuesday as a pre-show match for the first night of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Toni Storm has long been one of the top women in NXT, winning the NXT UK Women's title.

She moved to the Black and Gold brand last year and took part in WarGames in November after a heel turn. Since the heel turn, she's battled Ember Moon, Io Shirai, and Shotzi Blackheart.

Advertisement

One of the other new faces will oppose Storm on the NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver pre-show. Zoey Stark has impressed everyone in her short time on NXT. She's battled Dakota Kai, Shirai, and Kai, and Gonzalez.

At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Stark gets to mix it up with another of the bigger names, Toni Storm. Stark is clearly being groomed for a bright future in the women's division, but Storm has been a mainstay.

Tomorrow night on #NXTTakeOver Stand & Deliver Night 1️⃣ Pre-Show, @ZoeyStarkWWE looks to continue making waves in the #WWENXT Women's Division in a match against the ruthless Toni Storm!https://t.co/IOtIJP38er pic.twitter.com/QEEA3GHrhM — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 7, 2021

Advertisement

While it would be a pleasant shock and an immense sign of faith from NXT management to give Stark a win in her TakeOver debut, Storm will win. She needs to rebound after losing her last two matches.

Stark can still afford to lose to bigger stars in her first few months. She has a bright future and is probably going to win the NXT Women's Championship one day. That day, however, is a long way off. Storm needs the win and will get it at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

Prediction - Toni Storm downs Zoey Stark.

1 / 6 NEXT