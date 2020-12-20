WWE TLC is just hours away. We have a number of big title matches on the card, with Drew McIntyre defending the WWE Championship against AJ Styles while Roman Reigns defends the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. We take a look at Drew McIntyre's original opponent for WWE TLC, who had to be pulled due to injury.

Who really won? That’s the real question. One of us will be at TLC on Sunday and one of us can’t walk. #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/Xv1Cywlsc6 — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) December 18, 2020

With Lana out for WWE TLC, we also take a look at a 12-time champion who could replace her as Asuka's parter. With a number of title matches on the card, we also look at one match where a title change looks likely.

Charlotte Flair could be set for a return at WWE TLC

Charlotte Flair

Going into RAW earlier this week, it looked like the plan was for Lana and Asuka to face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Championship at TLC.

However, after Lana rolled up Nia Jax and pinned her, she was beaten down post-match and is now out for WWE TLC.

Asuka needs a partner at TLC and there has been some talk that this could be an opening for 12-time champion Charlotte Flair’s return to WWE. Here’s what PWInsider had to say:

The talk coming out of Raw is that Lana was expected to be off TV for the next several weeks, possibly as long as 3-4 weeks. There was some buzz last night that perhaps this was an angle to bring Charlotte Flair back on Sunday, but PWInsider.com has not yet confirmed that to be the plan.

I’m going to finish 2020 strong 💪🏻👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/e1I1V66rgm — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 3, 2020

Charlotte has been out of action for about six months. With the Royal Rumble coming closer, we could definitely see Charlotte back soon. However, we can’t yet be sure if it will be tonight at the Royal Rumble, although there is definitely a chance of it happening.