SmackDown saw the peak of Kevin Owens' babyface run

On Friday’s episode of SmackDown, we saw the true beginning of the feud between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns, as the former destroyed Jey Uso.

This came after Kevin Owens confronted both men backstage after Jey’s beatdown of Daniel Bryan. Not only is starting an Owens vs. Reigns feud good for both men at the moment, but it was also the peak of Owen’s babyface run in WWE so far.

After permanently turning babyface last summer during his feud with Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens hadn’t done much as a babyface since that feud concluded on the first SmackDown on FOX.

He had one of the best matches at WrestleMania 36 with Seth Rollins, but after that did pretty much nothing of note. Most of that had to do with him being injured and taking time off, which was disappointing as it felt like Kevins Owens was well-positioned for a big push post-WrestleMania.

Kevin Owens is one of WWE's most versatile performers

The latest edition of SmackDown also proved how important Kevin Owens is to WWE, and just how versatile he is. They can plug him into the main event scene anytime they want and he’d be a credible challenger to anyone.

We have seen how great a heel Kevin Owens is already. He can also be the funny, comedic babyface, which we see when he hosts the Kevin Owens Show and during his time on guest commentary.

However, on SmackDown we saw a new side to Kevin Owens. He looked like a fearless, vicious, and badass babyface. We saw glimpses of it during his feuds with Shane McMahon and Seth Rollins, but his message to Roman Reigns just felt different.

Advertisement

The passionate promo he was cutting while beating down Jey was most notable though. Kevin Owens is one of the best in WWE on the microphone and when he cuts passionate promos like on SmackDown, it just puts whatever he is doing on another level.

Another factor that could lead to the feeling of Kevin Owens finally hitting his peak as a babyface is Roman Reigns.

As we have seen in the past, Kevin Owens and Reigns have great chemistry together and are close friends outside of the ring. They also had one of the best matches in the short history of the Universal Championship at the 2017 Royal Rumble.

So, when you combine all of these things together, you get the feeling of Kevin Owens finally hitting his full stride as a babyface. Even if this is just a one-off match to get Reigns to the Royal Rumble and Daniel Bryan, last night still helped Owens tremendously.