Latest match card for WWE Money in the Bank 2022

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 is all set to be an electrifying premium live event. The show will take place on Saturday, July 2, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Money in the Bank ladder match was introduced way back in 2005. Earlier held only at WrestleManias, WWE named MITB as a yearly premium live event in 2010.

Since then, many superstars have gone on to capture the prestigious briefcase. While names like Edge, The Miz, Seth Rollins and Big E were fortunate enough to win the WWE Title, some like Baron Corbin fell short of a successful cash-in.

So with Money in the Bank 2022 right around the corner, what is the latest match card for the show?

Men's MITB Ladder match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos (four participants yet to be announced)

Bianca Belair (C) vs. Carmella for the RAW Women's Championship

Ronda Rousey (C) vs.Natalya for the SmackDown Women's Championship

The Usos (C) vs. The Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

Theory (C) vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE United States Championship

Women's MITB ladder match: Asuka vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Lacey Evans (three participants yet to be announced)

What happened at last year's Money in the Bank?

Reigns vs. Edge lived up to the expectations.

Last year's Money in the Bank premium live event emanated from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The show featured seven bouts, including two titular ladder matches.

The Usos captured the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The team of Omos and AJ Styles retained the RAW Tag Championship against The Viking Raiders.

The event witnessed Bobby Lashley retain his WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston in a brief encounter. Furthermore, Charlotte Flair captured the RAW Women's Championship by defeating Rhea Ripley.

Big E and Nikki A.S.H. created history by outlasting their opponents to win their respective Money in the Bank ladder matches.

Perhaps the most memorable contest on the card was the main event bout between Roman Reigns and Edge. It was a highly intense match where competitors pushed each other to their limits.

The bout also witnessed interference from The Usos, The Mysterios, and Seth Rollins. Ultimately, it was The Tribal Chief who came out on top in this encounter.

The Head of the Table proceeded to cut a post-match promo, which was interrupted by the returning John Cena. The Cenation Leader entered the ring amidst cheers. He confronted Roman Reigns and did the 'You Can't See Me' gesture in his face.

This unforgettable moment kicked off the "The Summer of Cena" run that eventually culminated at SummerSlam 2021. Fans will be eager to see if this year's event lives up or is even better than last year.

