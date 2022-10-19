Latest NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 match card

NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 is all set to air on October 22. It promises to be a cracker of a show, with plenty of hype matches on offer. Even if it's not happening on Halloween night, the adrenaline from the event should put you in a good trick-or-treat mood.

Six matches have been confirmed for the show at the time of writing. Multiple championships will be on the line on Saturday. There are also tons of fun stipulations involved in specific contests, with some highly talented superstars making use of them.

Naturally, fans will want to look at the match card to mark the bouts they are most excited about. The following is the latest and most updated NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 match card as of October 19, 2022.

Bron Breakker (c) vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov (Triple Threat Match for the NXT Championship) Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre (NXT Women's Championship Match) Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer (Fatal Five-Way Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship) Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez ('Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal' Weapons Wild Match) Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller ('Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal' Match) Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp (Ambulance Match, Brutus Creed leaves NXT if Damon Kemp wins)

How to watch NXT Halloween Havoc 2022

NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 will air from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, this Saturday. The show will be available on Peacock for viewers in the United States and on the WWE Network for fans residing elsewhere, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Unlike the previous two years' shows which were television specials, this one will be a live-streaming event.

The show has a rich history behind it, making it a must-watch for all wrestling fans. It is the third annual Halloween Havoc event under the NXT banner and was a WCW pay-per-view from 1989 to 2000. The 2000 show was the final one before WWE purchased its rival promotion the following year. The event lay dormant for two decades until its return in 2020 as part of NXT.

