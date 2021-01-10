Reports: Latest update on Jay White's NJPW status

Following an incredible match against Kota Ibushi at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15, "Switchblade" Jay White has recently been at the center of many rumors in the wrestling world.

The Bullet Club leader cut a masterful promo immediately after his emotional loss in the Tokyo Dome main event, where he claimed that he was done with the promotion.

The Super J Cast Twitter page and WrestleVotes have reported some doubt over the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion re-signing with NJPW.

They also claimed that it was 50/50 that he signs with WWE, as the company is making a strong play for him. However, on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed Jay White's status with the King of Sports.

"When AEW was forming, so this would be late 2018, obviously you know they wanted Jay White. All those guys worked with him, they all knew how good he is. We've known for years even before the push how good Jay White's potential was and how good he is. So I mean he's better now. And he told them when they talked to him, he said he signed a 7 year contract in late 2018."

Meltzer did note that it was what Jay White told AEW at that time but affirmed that his contract could be up now and that every promotion should be going after the 28-year-old. Every wrestling fan will have to keep their eyes on what happens with potentially the hottest free agent in the business.

Lots of Jay White / WWE rumors swirling and I can say with certainly that a few of the boys have went out of their way to speak highly of him. And that resonates with some more than others. It’s “game” time. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 8, 2021

Jay White and NJPW could be working an angle

Before addressing what Jay White has said in the past, Dave Meltzer also noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that he has not spoken to "Switchblade" and that NJPW has kept quiet. The latter part made him believe that the aforementioned promo after NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 was part of working an angle.

After losing at Wrestle Kingdom 11 in 2017 to Kazuchika Okada, Kenny Omega cut a similar promo about taking time away from the promotion. That led to mass speculation that he was heading to WWE. Omega eventually resigned with NJPW later that same year.

That leaves the question of whether Jay White is following in the former Bullet Club leader's footsteps. Whatever transpires with "Switchblade" and NJPW, he has created a massive buzz around himself and what his next move will be.