Latest on WWE's creative plans for Drew McIntyre - Reports 

Drew McIntyre has not been seen in a WWE ring since WrestleMania 39, and with his contract set to expire soon, many are wondering if he will return to the company or not.

The Scotsman has been one of World Wrestling Entertainment's biggest stars in recent years, from capturing multiple WWE titles to winning the Royal Rumble match and also main eventing WrestleMania.

While previous reports have indicated that he may be back for Money In The Bank this Saturday, PWInsider Elite via Cultaholic has stated that "nothing is set in stone" for Drew on RAW should he return.

Drew's most recent match saw him fail to capture the Intercontinental title off of the current champion Gunther at WrestleMania 39, in what was a highly entertaining contest between him, The Ring General, and Sheamus.

Former WWE writer has some advice for Drew McIntyre

Although many want to see the former WWE Champion stay with the company and continue his already historic legacy, there are some who feel he should choose a different path.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said that Drew should take some well-deserved time off before making his triumphant return.

"When you're in a position like Drew, and let's face it Drew's a millionaire. Drew's got a cr*p load of money. Drew knows he's getting booked like cr*p, and his value is less and less. I know Drew's contract was up or something to that effect. If you're Drew, why not let your contract expire, take some time off, enjoy life, do whatever you wanna do, then come back fresh in a couple of years. You know they're gonna pay you through the you know what. Hopefully, at that time things are better." [21:35 - 22:27] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Check out the full video below:

In Drew McIntyre's second spell with the company, the 38-year-old has defeated many of the current top Superstars, including Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton.

Should Drew McIntyre re-sign with WWE or not? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes