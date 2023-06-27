Vince Russo advises former WWE Champion to take some time off after his contract expires (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke on the whereabouts of Drew McIntyre.

The former WWE Champion was drafted to RAW during the recent WWE Draft. However, he has not been seen on the red brand in a while. Drew's contract is set to expire in early 2024 and there were rumors floating about whether the Scottish Warrior will remain with the company or look to apply himself elsewhere.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo suggested that Drew should take time off after his contract expires. He claimed that the Scottish Warrior could enjoy life outside of the squared circle and return to a much bigger payday and better booking in a few years.

"When you're in a position like Drew, and let's face it Drew's a millionaire. Drew's got a cr*p load of money. Drew knows he's getting booked like cr*p, and his value is less and less. I know Drew's contract was up or something to that effect. If you're Drew, why not let your contract expire, take some time off, enjoy life, do whatever you wanna do, then come back fresh in a couple of years. You know they're gonna pay you through the you know what. Hopefully, at that time things are better." [From 21:35 - 22:27]

Drew McIntyre last competed at WWE WrestleMania 39

The last time Drew McIntyre was on TV was at WrestleMania 39 back in April this year. He competed at the Show of Shows in a triple threat encounter against Sheamus and Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

McIntyre was recently in Germany to support athletes from around the world in the Special Olympic World Games 2023. Drew is a global ambassador for the event and is a major part of WWE's initiatives to support athletes outside the ring.

It would be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre pops up on TV while the company is in London for Money in the Bank this Saturday.

