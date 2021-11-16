Latest WWE Survivor Series 2021 match card following RAW

WWE Survivor Series 2021 is just days away and the card is starting to take shape with a variety of matches now announced. As per years gone by, the theme will be a traditional RAW vs. SmackDown war, which will determine brand supremacy.

The showcase will take place live on Sunday, November 21, 2021 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Two 5-on-5 traditional elimination matches will occur, plus a number of champion vs. champion matches.

That being said, let's take a look at the latest match card following the November 15th episode of Monday Night RAW. Of course, SmackDown will take place just two days before the big event on Friday, meaning the card is subject to change:

United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura w/ Rick Boogs

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion The Usos

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

Universal Champion Roman Reigns w/ Paul Heyman vs. WWE Champion Big E

Team RAW: Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley & Austin Theory vs. Team SmackDown: Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin and TBA in a 5-on-5 men's Survivor Series elimination match

Team RAW: Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Team SmackDown: Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya and TBA in a 5-on-5 women's Survivor Series elimination match

So far, the final confirmed teams for the 5-on-5 traditional Survivor Series elimination matches have yet to be named.

More recently, Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio have been replaced on Team RAW by Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory, respectively. Aliyah and Sami Zayn have been removed from their SmackDown teams with replacements yet to be confirmed.

What was the main event of last year's Survivor Series pay-per-view?

Last year's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view was main-evented by the RAW vs. SmackDown Champion vs. Champion clash between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

At the time, Drew was the reigning WWE Champion. Roman was the Universal Champion and is still holding the title today. The Tribal Chief came out victorious, scoring a victory over the Scottish superstar via technical submission.

