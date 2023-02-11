Leader of The Bloodline, top champion from Monday Night RAW - 5 WWE Superstars Jimmy Uso could have called upon to replace Jey

WWE SmackDown was an emotional and stressful night for Jimmy Uso. The talented star is one-half of the Unified RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions and had to defend the titles against Ricochet & Braun Strowman, who won a tournament to earn the chance to fight for the gold.

Unfortunately, the inner turmoil in The Bloodline led many to wonder if Jey Uso, Jimmy's brother and tag team partner, would show up for the scheduled tag team match.

After not hearing from Jey for almost two weeks, Jimmy was prepared to defend the tag team titles on his own, only for Jey to show up at the last minute and help him and his brother remain on top of the division.

While Jey Uso's arrival led to an epic match and an important victory, Jimmy Uso was almost on his own. Jimmy had faith that his brother would stand by his side, which Jey ultimately did, but it was certainly a close call.

Had Jey not shown up, or if Jimmy had less faith in his brother, there's a chance that a replacement partner could have been needed. Jimmy didn't seem to have one ready, but had he prepared for the bout, who could have potentially filled in and teamed up with the talented champion?

Below are five WWE Superstars Jimmy Uso could have called upon to replace Jey.

#5. Jimmy Uso could have potentially convinced Solo Sikoa to join his side for the night

Solo Sikoa is one of the brightest up-and-coming stars in WWE. He is a former North American Champion who had a good run on the NXT brand before joining the main roster in 2022. While he's yet to hold the main roster gold, a title win feels inevitable.

The powerful Samoan is not only part of The Bloodline faction, but he's also Jimmy Uso's younger brother. The two recently teamed up together for two beatdowns on Sami Zayn and are often on the same page.

Unfortunately, Solo Sikoa wouldn't have worked as a last-minute replacement. Instead, the powerhouse of The Bloodline was off-site with Roman Reigns. Still, had Jimmy requested his younger brother to fill in ahead of time, Solo could have been a logical replacement.

#4. LA Knight was on the blue brand but didn't compete

LA Knight is one of the brightest prospects on WWE SmackDown. While he's no spring chicken, he's an experienced veteran with an abundance of personality that fans love or at least love to boo. He's also a former Million Dollar Champion while on NXT.

The Megastar doesn't have much of a history with Jimmy Uso. The two run in entirely different circles. Still, both superstars are members of the Friday Night SmackDown brand and thus share a locker room and backstage area.

Jimmy Uso reaching out to Knight isn't unrealistic, especially since LA made it clear that he was moving on from Bray Wyatt & Uncle Howdy. After dealing with those creepy stars, even the obnoxious & loud LA Knight would want to get in with The Bloodline if the opportunity arose.

#3. Bronson Reed is a mercenary for hire

Bronson Reed recently returned to WWE and is currently on Monday Night RAW. The former NXT North American Champion has a major title opportunity at Elimination Chamber 2023 when he'll challenge for the United States Championship.

Jimmy Uso has no experience with the master of The Tsunami. While Uso is one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions and periodically appears on the red brand, there hasn't yet been a notable interaction between Reed & The Bloodline.

Still, Bronson's role in WWE since returning has been quite evident. The powerful big man is a mercenary for hire. The Miz has paid him off to get a job done in the past and he'd undoubtedly take money to team up with Jimmy Uso. Reed and Strowman locking horns could have been an extremely interesting visual.

#2. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory has shown fear of The Bloodline in the past

Austin Theory is one of the brightest prospects in WWE. He's a one-time Money in the Bank winner and a two-time United States Champion. He's also the current-reigning U.S. Champion, having won it a handful of months ago.

The Now is familiar with The Bloodline. When the cocky star was Mr. Money in the Bank, he often teased and even attempted to cash in the briefcase, but always failed to do so. Out of both respect and fear of the group, he instead opted to use his title opportunity on the United States Championship.

While Theory annoyed The Bloodline at times, he was in regular communication with Paul Heyman and many of those conversations are still a mystery to this very day. If Jimmy, or even Heyman himself, reached out, there's a chance RAW's champion could have helped on WWE SmackDown.

#1. Jimmy could have gambled and asked Roman Reigns to be his partner

Roman Reigns is arguably the most dominant star in WWE history. He's certainly the most dominant champion in decades. The Tribal Chief is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Universal Championship in particular has been around his waist for around two and a half years.

Obviously, Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns are both members of The Bloodline. The tag team champion is also a cousin of The Tribal Chief. They grew up together before pro wrestling and then continued to grow and prosper in WWE. Despite their close bond, Jimmy often fills the role of Roman's lackey & subordinate.

Jimmy asking Roman Reigns for such a huge favor is a gamble. The Head Of The Table is already dealing with both Sami Zayn & Cody Rhodes on the horizon. Still, there's nobody better to replace Jey than Roman and the two could have made for a formidable team.

