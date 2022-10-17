"The return was spectacular, but…" – Legend on Bray Wyatt's true test in WWE moving forward (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell enjoyed Bray Wyatt's WWE Extreme Rules 2022 return. However, he believes the fan favorite must be booked correctly to maintain his level of popularity in the coming months.

Wyatt's first appearance on WWE television in 18 months was viewed by many as an overwhelming success. Six days after Extreme Rules, he cut an emotional promo on SmackDown about his problems outside the ring after his WWE release last year.

Mantell spoke to Sid Pullar III on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk about Wyatt's comeback. He explained why, from a storyline perspective, the true test lies ahead in the popular superstar's future booking:

"The return was spectacular, but let's put that in its proper context," Mantell said. "They've had six weeks to prepare this, so it's like making a mini movie and they promoted him for six weeks – five weeks anyway – so the people were ready for it, so when they saw that in Philly [Philadelphia] all of a sudden they knew he was coming. Yeah, they're gonna get up and they're gonna yell and they're gonna cheer, but that's not the test of Bray Wyatt and The Fiend." [2:24 – 3:00]

Watch the video above to hear Mantell's thoughts on why Triple H should book Wyatt like Hulk Hogan.

Dutch Mantell on Bray Wyatt's appeal as The Fiend

In 2019, Bray Wyatt reappeared on WWE television after WrestleMania 35 following an eight-month absence. He introduced a new in-ring persona, The Fiend, which resembled a horror movie villain.

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Bray Wyatt has had World Title reigns within WWE. I'd argue all three of these reigns failed to live up to the potential of both the Wyatt character and the Fiend character; given the hype around them both.



Did you consider Wyatt a true main event talent within WWE? Bray Wyatt has had World Title reigns within WWE. I'd argue all three of these reigns failed to live up to the potential of both the Wyatt character and the Fiend character; given the hype around them both.Did you consider Wyatt a true main event talent within WWE? https://t.co/9s5G1YwvKL

Dutch Mantell believes The Fiend worked so well due to the character's ability to stand out in any environment:

"If you're walking down the street and you see a Dunkin' Donuts, the hair doesn't stand up on the back of your neck. But if you go down the street and you see The Fiend, that's a different story." [7:17 – 7:27]

Wyatt has been one of WWE's top merchandise sellers in recent years. For that reason alone, Mantell thinks his return will be deemed a success:

"So, I like it, but I'm not completely sold on how he's gonna get over. I think he will, but even if he doesn't, look at all the merchandise sales that guy's gonna have. It's gonna be through the roof. I'd like to see his Christmas check. It'll be a quarterly check for the royalties. It'll be in the six figures anyway." [7:27 – 7:51]

Mantell also gave his take on why WWE might struggle to find a credible first opponent for Wyatt following his return.

What do you think the future holds for Bray Wyatt? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes