Legend turns heel for the first time in almost two decades, Celebrity gets backup - 5 surprises that could happen on WWE RAW

WrestleMania is now in the rear-view mirror, but WWE RAW's roster is now firmly focused on Backlash. The highly anticipated show will take place in less than a month, on May 6, 2023.

Several matches for the show have already begun building, but tonight on RAW, there could be more swerves and surprises in store.

The following article looks at just five surprises that could happen this week on WWE RAW.

#5 Seth Rollins challenges Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins defeated Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39 in a stellar match. But last week on WWE RAW, it was made clear that the former world champion doesn't have a feud moving forward. Rollins has been taking small jabs at Reigns in recent months, and since Brock Lesnar handled The Tribal Chief's issues with Cody Rhodes, Reigns doesn't have a challenger at present.

Reigns isn't expected to work Backlash, but Rollins could be the man to step up and challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia on May 27.

#4 Bayley returns to WWE RAW

Since WrestleMania, Bayley has been absent from WWE TV, and after a cryptic Twitter post, fans are concerned that she could be leaving the company. Recent reports have suggested that this isn't the case, and that could be proven tonight on WWE RAW if Bayley makes her return alongside Damage CTRL.

The former women's champion could step into a new feud following her WrestleMania loss or decide to take a closer look at the Women's Tag Team Championship match.

#3 Brock Lesnar addresses his attack on Cody Rhodes

Brock Lesnar took out Cody Rhodes last week on RAW, which denied the two men their main event tag team match against Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The commentary team on SmackDown claimed that Lesnar was possibly furious because he opened The Show of Shows while Rhodes closed it.

The WWE Universe has refused to accept that as reasoning for Lesnar's brutal assault on Rhodes. While The Beast has never been much of a talker, he could be on RAW to address his real motive behind the assault. Many have also speculated that Paul Heyman could be the mastermind behind the altercation.

#2 LWO saves Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny was assaulted by Damian Priest last week on RAW, possibly setting up a match at Backlash. Priest will be part of tonight's show and explain why he attacked his former friend. But this time, Bunny will be prepared, and he will likely have the LWO as his backup against The Judgment Day.

WWE will either pit Dominik and Damian against Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny next month or The Judgment Day against the Latino World Order. Either one would allow Dominik's feud with his father to continue.

#1 Trish Stratus turns on Becky Lynch

Trish Stratus helped her team pick up the win over Damage CTRL at WrestleMania. However, it may not sit too well with the Hall of Famer that Becky Lynch is Tag Team Champion with her best friend, Lita.

Stratus has talked about returning and winning the championship with Lita, and now Lynch has stepped in and taken that away from her. Tonight's title defense could be the boiling point that will see Stratus turn on The Man and cost her the title. The potential move could mark the first time the multi-time champion has turned heel in nearly two decades.

Do you think tonight's WWE RAW will be filled with surprises? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

