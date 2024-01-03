Legendary 12-time WWE champion to return after 138-days and dethrone Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins has been a dominant force since winning the World Heavyweight Championship at the Night of Champions 2023. While many superstars have tried to dethrone Rollins, none have been successful. Recently, the Visionary registered a victory against Drew McIntyre on RAW: Day 1.

With this win, Rollins does not have anyone to challenge him for the championship currently. However, the same could change at the upcoming Royal Rumble. At the premium live event, a WWE Superstar could make his return after 138 days and look to dethrone the Visionary.

The returning superstar in question is Sheamus. At the Royal Rumble, The Celtic Warrior could return in a way similar to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38. A 12-time champion in WWE, a match between Sheamus and Rollins would be a treat to watch given they both are veterans.

This potential match could be a great filler until WWE decides to begin building towards CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. While the above-mentioned angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see if WWE books something like this.

Wrestling veteran criticized WWE after Drew McIntyre's loss to Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2023. Despite his efforts, McIntyre was unsuccessful in defeating Rollins. Hence, it was important for The Scottish Warrior to register a win at RAW: Day 1.

However, once again, WWE booked Drew McIntyre to lose to Seth Rollins. This decision by the Stamford-based promotion was criticized by former WWE head writer Vince Russo. During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo mentioned that the way McIntyre has been booked leaves him directionless.

Russo said:

“I don’t know, bro... what are we doing with Drew, bro? Now he’s gonna get even madder."

You can check out the full podcast below:

Even though he lost, Drew McIntyre has plenty of superstars he can feud with on RAW. However, what will be interesting to see is who challenges Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship. While CM Punk is someone who could do the same, a feud between him and the Visionary is likely to start after the 2024 Royal Rumble.

