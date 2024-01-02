Drew McIntyre's booking criticized by WWE legend after RAW: Day 1 (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre main evented the first RAW of 2024 in a match against Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Former head writer Vince Russo has now shared his thoughts on the bout's outcome.

The champion continued his dominant reign with another win over the Scottish superstar in an action-packed contest. This was not the first time McIntyre came up short in a title match against The Visionary, as he lost to the latter at Crown Jewel 2023.

In a chat with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned how The Scottish Warrior's recent losses would leave him directionless. Russo further criticized the creative team's decision to hand another defeat to Drew McIntyre on RAW: Day 1.

“I don’t know, bro (…) what are we doing with Drew, bro. Now he’s gonna get even madder?” he said. (1:13:30 - 1:13:38)

When asked by his co-host what's next for the former WWE Champion, Vince Russo joked that he would get even madder next week.

“He’s gonna be madder next week, now he is going to be really mad,” he replied. (1:13:50 - 1:13:54)

It will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre can avenge his latest loss in the coming weeks. Will he receive another shot at Rollins' gold? Only time will tell.

