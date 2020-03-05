Legendary 2-Time Tag Team Champion admits he will never go into the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE Hall of Fame ceremony/ WWF Tag Team Championship belt

The WWE Universe has witnessed many iconic tag teams over the years and The Steiner Brothers, most often than not, don't always get the deserved recognition.

Rick and Scott Steiner were one of the best tag teams to have come out of WCW and the incredibly buff and hard-hitting brothers even had a two-year stint in the WWE in the early 90s, during which they won the WWE Tag Team titles on two occasions.

While Rick never really went on to become a big singles star in the company, Scott was an extremely popular figure during his heyday.

However, Big Poppa Pump and WWE are not on good terms anymore as the 57-year-old veteran has never shied away from taking shots at the company.

During a recent interview with David Penzer on the 'Sitting Ringside' show, Rick revealed that he doesn't see himself and his brother getting into the WWE Hall of Fame due to Scott's countless verbal shots directed towards the company and its notable executives.

Rick explained:

“I think about it when people ask me about it but I know there’s not a chance in hell that we get to be inducted because of the way my brother [rips WWE].” H/T Credit: WrestlingNews.co

In recent years, Scott has been one of the most vocal detractors of Triple H as well as the reported backstage politics that was prevalent in the company during his time.

While The Steiner Brothers' accolades warrant their inclusion alongside the greats of the business in the WWE Hall of Fame, they may never achieve that honor as Scott's severed association with the company is irreparable.