Legendary duo to become The Judgment Day's next challengers on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day is poised to kick off tonight's edition of WWE RAW, bringing forth the potential for a thrilling segment. Also, the much-anticipated match between Damian Priest and Jey Uso is likely to add more new twists and turns to the ongoing rivalry between Jey, Cody Rhodes, and The Judgment Day. Amid this intense feud, the company might introduce new challengers for the villainous faction, potentially in the form of the New Day.

For those unaware, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are scheduled for a tag team action on tonight's RAW against the Alpha Academy, with the winner possibly positioning themselves as the next contender for the Judgment Day Tag Team Championships.

It is important to note that the Tag Team titles have been centered around the ongoing Judgment Day storyline from the past few months, and a match against the New Day for the titles would inject a fresh element into the tag team title scene.

The New Day has been notably kept out of the title picture for several months, making them a compelling candidate for a shot. Notably, there have been graphics circulating of a potential Undisputed Tag Team title match between the New Day and the Judgment Day on SmackDown, despite both teams belonging to the RAW brand.

What could happen when the Judgment Day kicks off tonight's WWE RAW?

As the villainous faction is set to kick off tonight's edition of the Red brand, several potential developments might unfold during the opening segment. One probable course of action could involve the faction's decision to dismiss JD McDonagh.

Recent events have hinted at a disconnect between McDonagh and the group, which could potentially lead to conflicts between these two. Rhea Ripley might take the lead in dismissing the 33-year-old star from the group, sending a clear message for him to steer clear of their affairs.

Also, with Jey Uso slated to face Damian Priest later in the show, there is a possibility of Cody Rhodes and the former Right Hand Man launching an assault on The Judgment Day. This retaliation could be fueled by their frustration at losing the tag team titles last week, particularly after Jimmy Uso's interference aided the faction in securing the victory.

Additionally, another potential development during the opening segment might involve the introduction of new tag team titles. With the appointment of separate General Managers for RAW and SmackDown, the likelihood of the belts being split has increased.

The company might unveil new tag team titles exclusive to the Red brand, possibly for The Judgment Day faction, setting the stage for SmackDown to introduce their own exclusive tag team titles as well.

It will be interesting to see how things will unfold on tonight's show as we are heading towards Crown Jewel 2023.

Who do you think will challenge The Judgment Day next? Sound off in the comments section below.

