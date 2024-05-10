Legendary star, LA Knight & more - 4 stars who can face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Title at King and Queen of the Ring

After retaining his Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash France, Cody Rhodes, and WWE are now preparing for the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. This PLE is set to emanate live on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah.

Amidst this, new reports have circulated that the American Nightmare is scheduled to compete in the main event of this Saudi show. However, the challenger for Cody's Undisputed title is yet to be decided.

Meanwhile, in this article, we will discuss four potential stars who could face Rhodes for his Undisputed title at King and Queen of the Ring 2024.

#4 The Enforcer might be Cody Rhodes' next challenger

After securing a significant victory over Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at Backlash France as a result of the arrival of Tanga Loa, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga are riding a wave of momentum. With the Samoan faction growing stronger, Solo appears poised to challenge Cody Rhodes for the title in Saudi Arabia.

In addition, as Rhodes dethroned Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL to become Champion, the Bloodline member could seek revenge, aiming to reclaim the crown lost to Rhodes.

This will set the stage for a compelling title bout at King and Queen of the Ring 2024. Not only this, but the clash would also plant seeds for the potential impending showdown between Reigns and Sikoa, with the Tribal Heir targeting the Tribal Chief's WrestleMania defeat during this feud.

#3 The Megastar could be next in line

LA Knight is currently slated to go head-to-head with Santos Escobar in the first round of King and Queen of the Ring 2024. However, if The Megastar fails to progress further in the tournament, WWE could potentially book him in a title match for the Undisputed Championship.

In this potential scenario, Knight could find himself in a no. 1 contender's match for Cody Rhodes' championship. Despite the initial loss in the KOTR Tournament, the Megastar might finally triumph and become the no. 1 contender.

This sets the stage for a showdown between Rhodes and Knight at the upcoming Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

#2 Andrade vs Cody Rhodes is also a possibility

In this year's WWE Draft, Andrade was moved to Friday Night SmackDown. Therefore, with the new roster alignment from tonight's SmackDown, Andrade indeed holds a great chance of becoming the next challenger for the Undisputed title.

A championship match upon his arrival on SmackDown could be an ideal way for Andrade to kickstart his journey as a prominent superstar on the blue brand.

#1 Brock Lesnar might rejuvenate his rivalry with Cody Rhodes

Brock Lesnar is currently on hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion and there have been no indications of his imminent return to the company. However, given WWE's tendency to feature legendary stars at Saudi Arabia shows, there's a chance they could orchestrate Lesnar's comeback.

Moreover, given the intense history between Rhodes and Lesnar, WWE might consider booking a match between the two for the Saudi Arabia event. This move could serve as a major draw for their King and Queen of the Ring show, while also featuring a legendary star at the Saudi event.

