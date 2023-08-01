Legendary star to return after 112 days on WWE RAW in 2 weeks? Exploring unfinished business

WWE Monday Night RAW is an exciting place to be at. From Seth Rollins feuding with Finn Balor of The Judgment Day to Gunther and Drew McIntyre having constant run-ins, the red brand has generated a lot of excitement among fans over the last few weeks. Great storylines are another reason behind this success.

One such great storyline playing out on RAW is the one between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. The duo have had heat ever since Stratus betrayed Lynch. However, their rivalry will be settled once and for all when the two clash in Canada on Monday Night RAW on August 14.

While the match is already unique, it could also mark the return of Lita. For those unaware, Lita and Lynch were on a roll and set to defend their Tag Team Championship before Stratus attacked Lita and teamed up with Lynch. Stratus later also turned her back on the Irish wrestler, instigating a rivalry that is still going on.

Considering there is so much unfinished business between Lita and Stratus, there could be a massive possibility of her return. There can be a scenario where Lynch finds herself in trouble, and Stratus comes out to help. While this is speculative, it will be interesting to see if WWE chooses to go this way.

WWE RAW superstar Rhea Ripley expressed her desire for a match against Lita

Since beating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become a champion, Rhea Ripley has been one of the biggest names on RAW. A formidable force to reckon with, she is one of the most talked about WWE Superstars on social media. Her fandom can also be seen every time she makes a television appearance.

While Ripley is on the right track in her career, recently, she expressed her desire to face Lita. During her appearance on My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, Ripley expressed her love and admiration for Lita.

The Women's World Champion said:

"I wanna get the chance to wrestle Lita. I think that would be incredible. I think it'd be a lot of fun and she's just someone that always puts me over on social media and all her podcasts and stuff and I really do appreciate it and I love what she does, I love who she is so I would love to step in the ring with her."

While the possibility of a match between Ripley and Lita might be slim for now, it will be interesting to see if WWE decides to book something between them. After all, it would be good to see the best of the current era take on one of the best of the Attitude Era.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.