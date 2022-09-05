Legendary Superstar wrestles themselves, major title introduced, All Elite wrestler wins first title - This week in WWE history (August 29-September 4)

This weekend is a monumental one for WWE. The major Clash at the Castle event along with NXT Worlds Collide will entertain millions of fans all over the globe. Fans in attendance and watching at home will likely remember moments from this weekend for the rest of their lives.

The beautiful part about being a WWE fan is that new memories are being made regularly. RAW, SmackDown, and NXT air weekly. Other brands that have existed in the past include ECW, NXT UK, and 205 Live. New shows are even planned for the future, including NXT Europe. Fans have a lot of content to sink their teeth in and enjoy.

World Wrestling Entertainment's history dates back to the 1950s when the promotion was better known as the Capitol Wrestling Corporation. Fans of all ages have grown up with the product and thankfully, many of the best moments can be relived thanks to social media and streaming platforms.

Many major moments took place this week in wrestling history. A new world championship was introduced, a current star in All Elite Wrestling won their first title in World Wrestling Entertainment, and the very first edition of one of the biggest pay-per-views of all time took place.

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history:

#5. The first ever SummerSlam took place on August 29th, 1988

On August 29th, 1988, the very first SummerSlam took place. The big event was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City and featured many of the top stars in the World Wrestling Federation from that era.

The main event was a big-time tag team bout. The Mega Powers consisting of Hulk Hogan and Macho Man Randy Savage took on The Mega Bucks, which comprised of Andre the Giant and Ted Dibiase. Other stars on the show included the likes of Demolition, The Ultimate Warrior, Rick Rude, The British Bulldogs, and Jake Roberts, among others.

SummerSlam is now a yearly tradition following the success of the inaugural event. The Biggest Party Of The Summer is often regarded as the second or third biggest show of the year, behind only WrestleMania and potentially the Royal Rumble. This year's event was headlined by Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns.

#4. The Undertaker battled The Underfaker at WWE SummerSlam on August 29th, 1994

On August 29th, 1994, The Undertaker battled himself. Well, sort of. At SummerSlam, The Phenom took on an imposter who fans later called "The Underfaker." The Imposter Dead Man was played by Brian Lee.

The real Undertaker was away from television since January. Nobody who of the whereabouts of the legendary star, but fans, began claiming they saw him in their day-to-day lives. The Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase eventually announced that he had found The Deadman and that he was bringing The Undertaker back to the WWF.

Initially, fans weren't sure if the person was truly The Undertaker. Paul Bearer returned to television to tell Dibiase and the fans watching that not only was Dibiase's The Undertaker an imposter, but the real one was returning at SummerSlam.

At SummerSlam, The Undertaker made his triumphant return and destroyed the imposter with multiple Tombstone Piledrivers. Once the bout was over, druids carried away The Underfaker in a casket while the real star was celebrated by the audience.

#3. The Rock and Mankind won gold on WWE RAW on August 30th, 1999

On August 30th, 1999, Mankind and The Rock had a historic win on WWE RAW. The two stars were both former world champions by this time, but more importantly, the pair developed a kinship of sorts following this night. On paper, their alliance didn't make sense. Their personalities were very different. Somehow, the two made it work.

The Undertaker and Big Show were the reigning WWF Tag Team Champions. Mankind and The Rock had issues with stars from The Corporation and The Ministry. Shane McMahon threw his power around by having them both compete in unenviable scenarios. Mankind was in a handicap match against The Mean Street Posse and The Rock battled Big Show.

The Rock and Mankind appeared on the show constantly throughout the night, even after their matches. The two later challenged Big Show and The Undertaker, which led to the two teams clashing in the main event. After a chair shot to the Big Show's head and a double People's Elbow, The Rock 'n' Sock Connection won the tag team titles.

#2. CM Punk won his first WWE Championship on WWE ECW on September 1st, 2007

On September 1st, 2007, WWE taped their weekly ECW program, which would air a few days later. Extreme Championship Wrestling was brought back as a brand under the WWE banner over a year prior in 2006.

John Morrison was the reigning ECW Champion heading into the episode and was feuding with CM Punk. At this point, Punk hadn't yet captured a title in WWE, but he came close to defeating Morrison on several occasions. After The Straight Edge Superstar defeated The Miz to earn one more title shot, the match was made for the September 1st taping.

CM Punk and John Morrison had an excellent match together. Both stars were attempting to move up the ladder in WWE and they shone in this bout. Ultimately, CM Punk defeated Morrison after a hard-fought bout with the GTS. CM Punk won the ECW Title, the first of many he held in World Wrestling Entertainment.

#1. The World Heavyweight Championship was introduced on WWE Monday Night RAW on September 2nd, 2002

In 2002, Undisputed Champion Brock Lesnar signed an exclusive deal with Stephanie McMahon's WWE SmackDown brand. As the world champion, he had previously been expected to defend his title and appear on both RAW and SmackDown. His decision to abandon RAW left the brand without a world champion.

On the September 2nd, 2002 edition of RAW, Eric Bischoff revealed a world title exclusive to the red brand. He introduced the World Heavyweight Championship in the opening segment, awarding the title to Triple H, who he believed was the true number one contender.

Ric Flair interrupted the segment and cut a passionate promo about being a sixteen-time world champion. He insisted Triple H earn the title by fighting Flair. Later in the show, Triple H and The Nature Boy clashed with The Game defeating the legendary star. Triple H became the top star of Monday Night RAW.

A new championship revealed, wrestlers winning major titles, and even one superstar battling a version of themselves makes for a very memorable week in WWE history.

Do you have any fond memories of any of these major moments in World Wrestling Entertainment history? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

