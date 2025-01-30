Legendary WWE star to enter his last Royal Rumble match in his career this weekend? Exploring the possibility

Royal Rumble will be WWE's first premium live event of the year, which officially kicks off the road to WrestleMania. This year promises to be an emotional roller-coaster ride for the fans as numerous WWE Superstars prepare to bid farewell to their storied careers. That being said, a legendary star might be on the cusp of making his final appearance in the upcoming spectacle.

AJ Styles could walk into the last Royal Rumble match of his career this weekend. The Phenomenal One has been away from WWE since October last year. He is rumored to make his highly anticipated return in Indianapolis this Saturday. The speculation of his return arose from a recent report by PWInsider, which stated that WWE was expecting Styles to be cleared for the impending spectacle.

This seems to be a major indication that the 47-year-old might enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match this year. It could also mark his final appearance in that very premium live event. A few months ago, Fightful reported that AJ Styles' current contract with WWE was set to expire between late 2024 and early 2025. WWE is likely to extend it to April or May to compensate for his injury time off.

In an interview with The Ringer in April last year, Styles openly admitted that he was nearing the end of his wrestling career. It appears that The Phenomenal One had no intentions of renewing his contract with the company. Therefore, 2025 is expected to be his last year in pro wrestling, with the legendary star seemingly competing in his final Royal Rumble and WrestleMania this year.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for AJ Styles as he gears up for his potential WWE return at Royal Rumble.

AJ Styles to compete in a high-profile match at WrestleMania 41 after a potential Royal Rumble return?

Last year was not a year to remember for AJ Styles. What was supposed to be his last ride in the company turned into a questionable run, leading to a Lisfranc injury. However, with the WWE Universe buzzing about his return at Royal Rumble, questions arose about what could be his role on the road to WrestleMania.

With this year's event likely set to be his last 'Mania, the former WWE Champion could be involved in a blockbuster storyline. There were speculations that The Phenomenal One could face Shinsuke Nakamura at The Show of Shows to revisit their iconic rivalry from WrestleMania 34. AJ Styles could set out on a quest to capture the coveted United States Championship that Nakamura has.

Furthermore, the 47-year-old could also face a young star in his final WrestleMania match in what could be a passing-the-torch moment. Names like Carmelo Hayes, Andrade, or even Logan Paul could be on the list of his potential opponents for The Showcase of The Immortals in Styles' final run.

It will be quite fascinating to see when The Phenomenal One comes back to WWE and what the company has in store for him on the road to WrestleMania.

