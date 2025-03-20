Legendary WWE star to miss WrestleMania for the first time in 4 years? Exploring the potential

WWE's biggest annual extravaganza, 'WrestleMania,' is just a month away. It is the time of the year that no superstar wants to miss. The company is set to host the 41st edition of The Show of Shows this year in Las Vegas. However, a legendary WWE star who has been part of multiple WrestleMania in the past might be absent from the grand spectacle.

Becky Lynch could miss The Showcase of The Immortals for the first time since 2021. The Man has been away from WWE television since May last year, and fans have been hoping to see her homecoming since then. However, WrestleMania 41 is around the corner, and her prolonged absence has cast a shadow of doubt over her status for the premium live event.

The company has already started the build-up of all the feuds and storylines heading into the two-night extravaganza. But Lynch's absence from the WrestleMania build-up seemingly means one thing—she wouldn't be part of the event in Las Vegas. What raises suspicion is the fact that Big Time Becks is not even advertised for WWE World in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Besides, only four episodes of RAW are left before The Show of Shows, and the creative does not seem to have adequate time to start a fresh storyline for her. Hence, all these factors point toward one thing—fans might really feel the absence of Becky Lynch at this year's WrestleMania.

However, this is entirely speculation based on the recent events surrounding the multi-time Women's Champion. Only time will tell whether Lynch competes at the April spectacle or misses the event this year. The upcoming RAW will shed light on all the answers.

Is WWE saving Becky Lynch's homecoming for post-WrestleMania season?

Triple H is leaving no stone unturned to make WrestleMania 41 a star-studded extravaganza. The card is already stacked up with some big names, and several top stars will also be added to it. Besides, The Rock and Travis Scott's involvement seems imminent.

Because of this, it does not look like the company is considering bringing Becky Lynch back at this point. There is a good possibility that the Triple H-led creative is saving The Man's homecoming for the RAW after WrestleMania.

It is the time that will mark the onset of a new season in the Stamford-based promotion, where new stars debut on the main roster and fresh storylines begin. Hence, Lynch could return to WWE after The Show of Shows to start her upcoming run.

She reportedly signed a new contract with the sports entertainment juggernaut back in January this year. It will be interesting to see when Triple H sketches the roadmap for her return.

