Triple H to remove controversial star from John Cena's WWE storyline against Cody Rhodes? Likely truth revealed

WrestleMania 41 is just a few weeks away, and John Cena's storyline with Cody Rhodes has taken an interesting turn. It all began at Elimination Chamber 2025 when Rhodes refused to become The Rock's corporate champion. However, there is someone else who is also closely associated with this story, and it is none other than Travis Scott.

The popular rapper became the epicenter of controversy after he allegedly injured Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. Scott reportedly left the Undisputed WWE Champion with a busted eardrum and a black eye. Since then, a lot of fans have been wondering if Triple H will remove him from the Rhodes-Cena storyline amid the ongoing criticism and controversy.

Well, that does not look like the case. Fightful Select reported that Travis Scott does not have backstage heat regardless of what happened. While his involvement in the current storyline may not be frequent, WWE reportedly has plans to bring him occasionally. He could appear alongside The Rock whenever the latter makes his presence felt in the company.

Besides, Travis Scott is also expected to undergo more in-ring training sessions ahead of WrestleMania 41. Given the recent reports, it won't be a surprise if the popular rapper gets physically involved in the rivalry between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. It will be quite interesting to see how things shape up in the weeks leading up to The Show of Shows.

Cody Rhodes to call for backup against Travis Scott and The Rock?

It won't be an exaggeration to say that Cody Rhodes is heading into the lion's den at WrestleMania 41. He not only has John Cena to worry about but also The Rock and Travis Scott, who are seemingly lurking in the shadows. There is a very high chance that The Final Boss will look to cost Rhodes the coveted title in Las Vegas.

As a result, The American Nightmare might call for some backup to take care of the numbers game. Rumors have been swirling that Stone Cold Steve Austin may return to WWE at WrestleMania 41 to help the Undisputed WWE Champion.

The Texas Rattlesnake recently teased his involvement in the ongoing storyline. A very interesting piece of news recently broke, stating that Austin would be at the WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas. Hence, all fingers point towards his homecoming.

It is no secret that Rhodes shares a very good relationship with the WWE legend. Therefore, he could ask the veteran to help him tackle the numbers game if The Rock and Travis Scott try to interfere in the Undisputed WWE Title match. However, this is nothing but speculation at this point.

