Legends Night: 5 Ways WWE could use their legends on Monday Night RAW 

WWE's answer to their drop in ratings in recent weeks was to announce Legends Night for the first episode of Monday Night RAW in 2021. Tonight's episode of the show will feature several legends from years gone by, including the likes of Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Torrie Wilson, Melina, and even Carlito.

WWE made the return of legends an annual affair for several years when they would present Old School RAW and this would then allow the new crop of talent to interact with the stars who paved the way. This led to some interesting segments including The Shield on Piper's Pit and even Jake "The Snake" Roberts dropping Damien on Dean Ambrose.

WWE has a lot to live up to on this week's episode of RAW with almost 30 legends set to be in attendance. This means that a backstage segment won't be enough, so what options do WWE have when it comes to integrating these stars into their three hour program?

#5. The great WWE 24/7 Championship chase

The RAW Reunion show back in July 2019 set the tone for these kinds of shows when it included several WWE legends being able to lift the 24/7 Championship for the first time. The likes of Gerald Brisco, Alundra Blayze, and even the late Pat Patterson were able to register title wins whilst Kelly Kelly became the first female to lift the Championship earlier in the night.

Kelly Kelly becomes the first female 24/7 Champion.



I dare you to tell me she's not an icon. pic.twitter.com/XRXW798Dcr — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 23, 2019

With so many returning legends, it will be interesting to see if there is a backstage segment with Angel Garza, who is the current Champion, and several female legends. With the likes of Melina, Torrie Wilson, Beth Phoenix, Mickie James, and Alicia Fox all set to be part of the show, this could lead to an intense backstage meeting for the former Cruiserweight Champion.

There are also rumors that Eva Marie could be part of tonight's show, but as a returnee rather than a legend.

It's also worth pointing out that WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson has never won a WWE Championship, so out of all the women who will be in attendance for tonight's show, it would be the perfect time for Wilson to finally lift a Championship.