"Life is good on the Island of Relevancy!" - Bloodline member boasts about consistently being in the main event of WWE WrestleMania

The road to WWE WrestleMania is officially upon us as the company gears up for the Royal Rumble on January 28th. The Bloodline's Paul Heyman took the opportunity today to boast about his success with the top title at WWE WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and his historic title reign has reached 861 days as of this writing. Paul Heyman was formerly The Advocate for Brock Lesnar but made a smart business move in becoming The Wiseman for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Paul took to Twitter to boast about his success guiding top talent to the main event of WrestleMania. Reigns will have to defeat Kevin Owens at the premium live event later this month to make it to WrestleMania 39 as champion:

"No one has controlled the top title and the WrestleMania main events in HISTORY more than ... your humble Wiseman! Life is good on the Island of Relevancy!", tweeted Paul Heyman.

Paul Heyman claims Roman Reigns is the greatest WWE Superstar in history

Roman Reigns has certainly hit his stride in recent years and has become the star WWE was hoping he would be all along.

The Tribal Chief character has been the focal point of the company for some time now and fans eagerly await The Bloodline segment every week. The 37-year-old has improved dramatically with his promo work and that may be attributed to working with Paul Heyman.

Speaking on the MackMania podcast, Heyman suggested that Reigns is the greatest performer the company has ever seen. Paul added that The Tribal Chief has the mindset that he is the greatest of all time and has to live up to that every single night:

"Here's a conversation that Roman Reigns and I like to have quite often. And the conversation is something along the lines of, I inform him of my honest opinion, which is, I think in my heart of hearts, Roman Reigns is the GOAT. I think he's the greatest performer in WWE history," said Heyman. [From 9:41 to 10:06]

Despite their success, there has been some tension brewing within The Bloodline on WWE television. It will be fascinating to see if the dominant faction can stay together or if their egos get in the way and lead to The Bloodline's downfall in the near future.

Do you prefer Paul Heyman as The Advocate for Brock Lesnar or The Wiseman for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

