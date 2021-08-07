How many releases have been made by WWE in 2021 so far?

WWE recently released some of NXT's finest superstars in a string of relentless releases that have taken place since the pandemic took over the world last year. The following superstars were let go by WWE on August 6, 2021:

Bobby Fish Bronson Reed Jake Atlas Leon Ruff Stephon Smith Mercedes Martinez Giant Zanjeer Ari Sterling Kona Reeves Asher Hale Tyler Rust Zechariah Smith(Performance Center talent)

While it has become a practice for WWE to release some superstars every year, the number of releases grew exponentially last year. These releases were attributed to budgetary cuts, given how the global pandemic had pushed WWE into the Performance Center, leading to no crowd revenue and lesser ratings.

HOLD ON BOBBY FISH GOT RELEASED?!? AND BRONSON REED?!?



HONESTLY WHAT IS WWE EVEN DOING ANYMORE I AM LEGITIMATELY WORRIED AND CONCERNED pic.twitter.com/U1fca6krbX — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) August 7, 2021

WWE has continued releasing many wrestlers this year as well, which has led to massive fan backlash, given that WWE is back on the road and is generating pre-COVID level revenues.

Here's what wrestling journalist Alex McCarthy had to say about the recent releases made by WWE:

WWE literally had me interview Jake Atlas two days ago. If these releases are thought out, you wouldn’t do that would you? Very confusing. Feel for everyone. (H/T: Twitter)

WWE has released a lot of wrestlers in 2021

We reported back in June that WWE had released 43 superstars in the first half of 2021. This number was a huge jump from previous years, given that we were only halfway into the year. Considering the 12 recently released NXT superstars, along with the shocking releases of Bray Wyatt and Ric Flair, the total tally of WWE Superstars released in 2021 reaches a whopping 57.

2020 and 2021 WWE Talent Releases...... I *THINK* I got mostly all....... sorry if I missed any.... pic.twitter.com/Z8bBjLIsMK — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) August 7, 2021

Daniel Bryan is not included in this list as no official information regarding his WWE release has been made public. The American Dragon has allegedly signed a contract with AEW.

Of all the ex-WWE superstars mentioned in the list above, only Samoa Joe and Zelina Vega were re-hired by WWE as part of NXT and SmackDown respectively. The Samoan Submission Machine will challenge Karrion Kross for the latter's NXT Championship at NXT Takeover 36 later this month. Zelina Vega is currently embroiled in a feud with WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Rumors suggest that the recent NXT roster cuts made by WWE were an initial step in the repackaging of the NXT brand.

