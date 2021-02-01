List of WWE Superstars and legends who returned in 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match

The 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match is done and dusted, with a lot of surprising moments that got the WWE Universe off their seats at home. None of them were bigger than Edge going all the way from number 1 to win the entire match. It was an exceptional performance from the Rated-R Superstar.

There were quite a few surprise returns as well, with some coming for a quick cameo and others making an impact on the Royal Rumble Match. Here is every WWE Superstar and legend who made their return in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

5 WWE Superstars and legends returned in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match

The first surprise return in the 30-man Royal Rumble Match came from Carlito, who was advertised for WWE RAW Legends Night at the start of January but did not show up. He had an impressive showing after entering at No.8 but was eliminated by Elias.

Next came Mr. Royal Rumble himself, Kane. The Big Red Machine entered at No.18 and made an impact. He added to his record tallies in terms of Royal Rumble appearances and eliminations. Kane took out Dolph Ziggler and Ricochet before sharing a moment with his former tag team partner, Daniel Bryan.

He was eventually eliminated by Damian Priest, another Rumble surprise from NXT. At No.23 came The Hurricane, who had returned at a similar position at the 2018 Royal Rumble. It is possible that the WWE producer may have had to fill in for some absentees, like Jey Uso or Keith Lee. The Hurricane was eliminated by Bobby Lashley and Big E after trying to chokeslam the both of them.

The biggest legend to return in the Royal Rumble Match was Christian at No.24. This was his first active in-ring showing since retiring in 2014. It was heartwarming to see Christian reunite with Edge at the Rumble, with both WWE legends lasting until the final five. Captain Charisma was eliminated by the final surprise entrant of the night.

Entering at No.29 over two months after going on paternity leave, Seth Rollins had a substantial showing in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He eliminated four men, including heavy favorite Daniel Bryan. Rollins sent Christian over as well, before being eliminated by Edge.

This was quite the eventful Rumble Match, as can be seen from these surprises. Did you expect any other WWE Superstars or legends to show up at the Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.