Little Jimmy: 5 things you might not know about R-Truth's friend - Unseen WWE photos, secret age

R-Truth defeated Drew Gulak on the WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 kickoff show to retain his 24/7 Championship.

At the start of the match, Gulak bent down on one knee and began to talk to R-Truth’s imaginary friend, Little Jimmy.

As R-Truth watched on with a confused expression on his face, Gulak initially looked as though he was going to be nice to Little Jimmy.

However, shortly after giving him a high-five, the former Cruiserweight Champion risked the wrath of his opponent by kicking Little Jimmy over the top rope.

Needless to say, R-Truth did not take too kindly to Gulak’s actions. The 24/7 Champion immediately took down the challenger and connected with a series of punches.

Little Jimmy has appeared sporadically alongside R-Truth over the last decade, but not many details about the imaginary person have been revealed on WWE television.

With that in mind, let’s take a light-hearted look at five things you might not know about R-Truth’s friend.

#5 How R-Truth introduced Little Jimmy to WWE

R-Truth revealed on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness in 2019 that the Little Jimmy character was accidentally invented after Vince McMahon caught him smoking a cigarette.

The WWE Chairman decided to make light of R-Truth's real-life smoking by booking his character to smoke a cigarette on WWE RAW.

McMahon sensed that WWE fans started to react more positively to R-Truth, who was a heel at the time, after his "cool" smoking segment.

In an attempt to cement R-Truth's bad-guy status, McMahon told the Superstar to refer to WWE fans as "Little Jimmys".

"Like in the moment I came out, Vince was like, 'Okay, they’re cheering for it. I want you to come out and s*** on the people and call them all Little Jimmys, all John Cena fans.'

"I did that, and I just happened to turn to the side, and bend down and said, 'Aw, Little Jimmy, all the Little Jimmys out there wanna be like you.' And from that point on, everybody pointed and said, 'He’s talking to Little Jimmy!'" [H/T 411mania]

The smoking segment (05:00 in the video above) had to be removed from the WWE RAW broadcast in the UK.

That episode of RAW took place in London, England, where it is illegal to smoke in an indoor public area.

As soon as R-Truth started smoking, the fans in attendance began chanting, “That’s illegal!” towards the WWE Superstar.