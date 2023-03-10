Liv Morgan once asked 37-year-old WWE Superstar if he could train her; what was his response?

Last year, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan asked Matt Riddle if he could help her train ahead of her big match at Clash at the Castle.

At Clash at the Castle in Cardiff on September 3, Liv defended her SmackDown Women's title against Shayna Baszler. The duo engaged in a hard-fought battle for about 11 minutes.

Mere days before the event, Liv Morgan approached fellow WWE Superstar Matt Riddle and asked if he could train her for the match. Riddle was quite happy to train Morgan and had the following to say about her request:

"We're here because I'm gonna help Liv [Morgan] train. She asked me, she was very polite about it, she asked me if I could help her," he said.

Matt Riddle's training proved beneficial for Liv Morgan

At Clash at the Castle, Shayna Baszler gave her best but failed to defeat Liv for the SmackDown Women's title. As for Riddle, he lost to Seth Rollins in a singles match at the show.

Morgan went on to lose the SmackDown Women's title to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules 2022, with her reign ending at 98 days. Liv later opened up about her loss to The Baddest Woman on the Planet while appearing on Out Of Character:

“I have so much room to play, which I really appreciate. I feel like passing out and losing my title the way that it did. I had worked so hard for that and then for it to be taken away. I have nothing left to lose. I have nothing else to lose and I feel like my back is against the wall. So I’m ready and willing to do anything and everything that I need to do to eventually get my championship back." [H/T SEScoops]

Morgan recently made news for a hilarious reason. An awkward video featuring the WWE Superstar and an unnamed guy from the Knicks-Hornets NBA game went viral on Twitter.

The guy in question was none other than WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events, Justin Scalise.

