Liv Morgan to begin a feud with WWE SmackDown star that could end The Judgment Day for good? Exploring the possibility

Liv Morgan is riding on a red-hot momentum after winning the Women's Tag Team Championship this week on RAW. The 30-year-old is also confidently marching into the Elimination Chamber, looking to punch her ticket to WrestleMania. However, Morgan's potential actions inside the Chamber might prove to be a doomsday for her and The Judgment Day.

Ad

Rumors have been swirling that The Miracle Kid could begin a feud with Alexa Bliss. Morgan might potentially eliminate Little Miss Bliss from the Women's Elimination Chamber, costing her a monumental WrestleMania opportunity. Well, if Liv Morgan does that it could prove to be the biggest mistake of her life. An unhinged version of Alexa might go to RAW, looking for revenge.

There is a possibility that she could take the entire Wyatt Sicks along with her to the red brand. Alexa Bliss along with the sinister faction could go on a hunt for The Judgment Day. The Goddess and Uncle Howdy appear to be on the same page after the former responded to Howdy's cryptic messages. It is only a matter of time before the former Women's Champion officially joins The Wyatt Sicks.

Ad

Trending

If Liv Morgan ends up costing Alexa Bliss in Toronto, the entire Judgment Day could face consequences. Cracks have already started to form within the faction due to the conflicts and chaos that have been brewing for months. A feud with The Wyatt Sicks could prove to be the final blow, resulting in the implosion of The Judgment Day for good.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE can showcase it as an inter-brand feud that may lead to a match at WrestleMania 41. However, this is nothing but speculation at this point.

Liv Morgan to face Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 41?

This year's WrestleMania is truly quite unpredictable as the directions for two of the biggest stars in the women's division are still unclear. While Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan both will participate in the Women's Chamber Match, it does not look like they will walk out victorious.

Ad

The possible direction for WWE is to put both stars in a massive feud against each other on The Road to WrestleMania. It will give rise to a compelling angle. Both superstars have a history. Bliss has unfinished business with Morgan as the latter eliminated her from the Women's Royal Rumble.

Expand Tweet

The company could follow up on this angle, capitalizing on this big opportunity. A feud between Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss is a perfect fit for a grand stage like WrestleMania. Therefore, Triple H can make the best out of this story by adding another layer to it at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback