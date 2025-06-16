Liv Morgan to get replaced in The Judgment Day by returning WWE legend? Exploring the possibility

Liv Morgan has been part of The Judgment Day since last August, when Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam. However, there is a chance that Morgan could be replaced in the faction soon, not by Roxanne Perez, but by a returning legend.

Ad

Last Monday, Nikki Bella returned to WWE and talked about some of the current stars she wants to face, but she was interrupted by Morgan. Both stars got involved in a heated argument, with Liv taking a few personal shots at the returning legend. The segment ended with the reigning Women's Tag Team Champion nailing Bella with the Oblivion.

Ad

Trending

It is clear that these women will now be involved in a full-blown storyline leading up to WWE Evolution 2 this July. Morgan has had her rough patches with The Judgment Day in recent months, and Nikki Bella could use that to her advantage and join the dominant group.

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

WWE could turn Nikki Bella heel by manipulating Dominik Mysterio away from Liv Morgan, given that she is single in real life, it could blur fact and fiction, and create a great on-screen storyline. This could lead to Bella and the Intercontinental Champion getting together, and Morgan getting replaced in The Judgment Day.

Ad

Morgan's tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, could also get replaced by Roxanne Perez, who has been involved with the group in the last few weeks. With Finn Balor having a cold war with Morgan, one should not be surprised if The Prince plays a big part in it.

As of now, this is all just speculation, and fans have to wait and see how Nikki Bella responds to Morgan in the coming weeks. The WWE Hall of Famer also talked about turning heel to face a former Women's World Champion.

Ad

Liv Morgan shocked Nikki Bella on last Monday's RAW

During her promo on last week's RAW, Nikki Bella seemingly forgot to mention Liv Morgan, which didn't sit well with the latter, who many considered the MVP of the women's division. Morgan interrupted the legend, and this led to a heated segment between the two.

While this must have been a planned segment ahead of the show, Nikki Bella revealed she was shocked for real with the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Speaking on the Nikki and Brie Show, the former Divas Champion claimed she was surprised by the intensity with which Liv Morgan came out and how incredible she was in that segment.

Ad

"I mean, of course. I haven’t been on that kind of stage in so long. You know, I really wanted to deliver. I wanted to be great. I wanted, you know, the crowd to really feel it. And it went off great.I was shocked when Liv came out like a fireball. It was, like, incredible. I was like, ‘Oh, shoot! Whoa!’ Like, you felt that. I mean, she came to the ring so fast." [6:00 onwards] [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

Ad

Following last week's segment, there have been reports of Brie Bella possibly returning to WWE. If the rumors are true, fans could see The Bella Twins in action at the upcoming Evolution Premium Live Event in a Women's Tag Team Championship match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrew Rego Andrew is a WWE writer with Sportskeeda since 2021. He is a childhood WWE fan, watching the show since the age of nine, making his reason to write about WWE a no-brainer. Andrew started his career writing about Cricket, Football and more for leading Indian Sports broadcaster, Star Sports. He then worked for Essentially Sports and InsideSport as a WWE writer in the WWE/AEW division.



Andrew joined SportsKeeda in 2021. He works in the Trends team that helps WWE fans around the globe find answers to all their questions. Apart from writing for Sportskeeda, Andrew is also a football coach with State level team Mumbai Ultras. Know More