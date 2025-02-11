Liv Morgan injured on WWE RAW; will she be forced to miss Elimination Chamber 2024?

Liv Morgan earned her spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match by defeating IYO SKY last week. However, this week on RAW, The Judgment Day member suffered a gruesome injury during her tag team match against Damage CTRL. The 30-year-old was busted open after receiving a vicious blow, which caused a severe cut around her eyelids.

The tragic incident on RAW has left fans wondering about her status for the upcoming premium live event. However, despite the gruesome cut, Morgan is unlikely to miss Elimination Chamber 2025. The WWE Universe can breathe a sigh of relief as her injury appears less severe than initially feared.

A reassuring sight emerged backstage after her match on RAW when Liv Morgan was spotted relaxing with The Judgment Day crew. It seemingly indicated that the injury was not that serious, and she wouldn't be out of in-ring action. Besides, the PLE is still three weeks away, and she will have adequate time to recover.

Hence, the former champion is expected to enter the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in Toronto with the goal of punching her ticket to WrestleMania 41.

Can Liv Morgan win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match?

Liv Morgan's whole career has been about overcoming the odds and pulling off huge upsets. In the Elimination Chamber cage, she would face off against some of the toughest competitors. Will The Miracle Kid be able to overcome the odds and emerge victorious?

However, the chances of Morgan winning the contest seem slim. The 30-year-old had been in the Women's World Championship picture for quite some time. Therefore, WWE does not seem to put her in the world title picture again since several other contenders are vying for the gold.

The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber is expected to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41. Therefore, Liv Morgan winning the contest would pit her against Mami again, and WWE may not be planning to revisit their rivalry. Hence, The Judgment Day member could suffer a huge setback.

It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for the 30-year-old at Elimination Chamber. Could Morgan defy the odds and pull off a huge upset? Only time will tell.

