Liv Morgan to introduce her own Judgment Day member to counter Finn Balor's actions? Potential explored

Amid growing friction within The Judgment Day, Liv Morgan could bring an ally of her own into the faction. On last night's RAW, Finn Balor introduced Roxanne Perez to his fellow stablemates. Balor's attempt at adding another member to the group during Liv's absence might not sit well with her, and it could lead to The Miracle Kid bringing Kiana James into the heel group upon her return.

Liv Morgan went on a hiatus recently to film her new movie, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. Reports suggest the former Women's World Champion had finished filming her scenes and could be on her way back. In her absence, tensions within The Judgment Day have only grown deeper. It is evident that Finn Balor is not on the same page as the other members of the group, and it may get amplified once Morgan makes her return.

When Roxanne entered The Judgment Day clubhouse on RAW, she managed to win over all the group members except Raquel Rodriguez, who wanted nothing to do with The Prodigy. Big Mami Cool promised Balor that The Miracle Kid would be hearing about this move, to which Balor expressed his eagerness.

The clear power struggle within the group could lead to Morgan introducing a surprising new member in the form of Kiana James. The 27-year-old is currently out with a leg injury that she suffered in June 2024, but her return may be imminent, according to reports. Aligning with a major star like Liv Morgan could reintroduce her into the mix on a high note.

With Finn Balor favoring Roxanne Perez to join the group and Liv Morgan potentially introducing Kiana James, the power struggle could reach its peak within The Judgment Day. Morgan could claim she had found a better candidate to watch their backs and make James a part of the faction. While Balor was seemingly testing the waters with the other members while introducing Roxanne, Morgan could take it a step further and straight up make James a part of the team without consulting the Irishman. A move like this would get us one step closer to the inevitable implosion of the group down the line.

That said, it's just speculation for now. Fans will have to wait and see how Liv Morgan reacts to the latest developments.

Liv Morgan's partner had a strong message for Roxanne Perez after RAW

One-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Raquel Rodriguez, was not a fan of Roxanne Perez's introduction to The Judgment Day on RAW. Even though The Prodigy came bearing gifts that other members appreciated, Big Mami Cool was not impressed. After RAW, she took to Instagram and posted a story, reacting to the chicken nuggets Perez brought for Dominik Mysterio.

Cheap a** Nuggs from a cheap a** H**," she wrote.

It will be interesting to see if The Prodigy officially joins The Judgment Day in the coming weeks.

