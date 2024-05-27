Liv Morgan to join The Judgment Day on RAW and kick out major member? Possible twist explored after Dirty Dom helped her

Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch to become the new Women's World Champion at King and Queen of the Ring 2024. Her victory came shortly after Dominik Mysterio arrived ringside to "ensure" Morgan did not win. However, the plan massively backfired when Morgan took advantage of the steel chair Dirty Dom put in the ring for Lynch and secured the victory.

However, it seems too convenient that Dominik Mysterio arrived ringside just around the same time when Lynch had Morgan locked in a submission. Morgan probably would have tapped out had 'Dirty Dom' not distracted Lynch, causing her to loosen her grip on Morgan's arm. Now, it appears that it's not just Mysterio who seems to be siding with Morgan but also Finn Balor. Both Balor and Morgan were seen exiting from the same car, sparking rumors of a potential Judgment Day betrayal.

Well, it seems that the only person who didn't conspire with Morgan about winning the title is Damian Priest. He was rather disappointed with the outcome of Morgan vs. Lynch. Furthermore, he may have also made potential rivals out of Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio by establishing his leadership since Rhea Ripley left. Keeping all the above in mind, it's possible Priest's time with the faction is about to come to an end.

As the World Heavyweight Champion, The Archer of Infamy tried to establish dominance over the other members of The Judgment Day, even though the faction has always claimed not to have a leader. Next, Mysterio has become increasingly "close" with Morgan, triggering rumors of 'Mami' being replaced. Additionally, with Ripley out injured, Priest doesn't have anyone supporting him in preventing outsiders from infiltrating the faction.

On WWE RAW, Balor, Morgan, and Mysterio could reveal their conspiracy and kick Damian Priest out of the faction. He will be outnumbered, and even JD McDonagh will side with Balor and Mysterio over Priest.

Liv Morgan had a message after becoming Women's World Champion

Liv Morgan's revenge tour started with injuring Rhea Ripley. Ideally, she would have loved to have dethroned The Eradicator, but her ultimate goal was becoming champion. Following the victory, she left a message.

"I waited eight long months for this moment, to get revenge, to get redemption, to show Rhea Ripley why she made the biggest mistake of her entire life. I did what nobody said I could do. I finally beat Becky Lynch and I got my revenge on Rhea Ripley and became new Women's World Champion. But you know what, I have a feeling, that the Liv Morgan revenge tour is just getting started. If you don't like it, you can cry about it. But if I were you, I'd watch me."

Currently, Becky Lynch is demanding a rematch against Liv Morgan on Monday Night RAW.

