Liv Morgan to join The Judgment Day? The hints are there!

The Judgment Day is on the lookout for new members, and Liv Morgan could be at the top of their list. Rhea Ripley's recent comments about her former Liv 4 Brutality partner clearly showed her future goals for the stable. Adding to the hype have been constant hints of a heel turn by the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Morgan has forayed into the dark side before. During her initial days on the main roster as part of The Riott Squad, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was a menacing heel. Her current character can also have the ruthlessness of a heel, as showcased recently when she snapped and sent Shayna Baszler crashing through a table during a live event. She has also shown a more drastic side to her character after putting Lacey Evans through a table and even laughing while being put in a hold by Ronda Rousey.

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley believes Liv Morgan is qualified to be included in their group. Her resilience, along with her chemistry with The Nightmare, makes The Miracle Kid an ideal candidate. She is looking forward to elevating the superstar.

“Someone that is a little bit crazy but very, very resilient, someone that I know could be capable of so much more is Liv Morgan. My former tag team partner Liv Morgan,” said Ripley. “ I think she would suit The Judgment Day extremely. [...] If she decided to join us we could take her to the next level and show her her true potential.”

Before Edge formed The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan were an iconic babyface duo. Liv 4 Brutality boasted of several victories over Carmella, Natalya, and other heels. They came close to winning the women's tag team championship multiple times before Ripley eventually turned on her partner and joined The Judgment Day.

The Eradicator believed she had depreciated under the influence of Morgan. Her aggressive intent, which she honed throughout her career, was believed to have taken a backseat.

Rhea Ripley has reached out to Liv Morgan to join The Judgment Day before

The 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner grabbed the attention of the WWE Universe with her constant beatdowns on The Mysterios last year.

Following a few instances where Liv Morgan was booed by the crowd, The Nightmare sent out an invitation to her former partner to join her in The Judgment Day. The heel faction would have welcomed the services of the former SmackDown Women's Champion and even stated that there is room for her if she stopped "caring about everyone's opinion."

Morgan has gone on to achieve major success since separating from Ripley. The former SmackDown Women's Champion won the title from Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank last year after winning the ladder match to grab the briefcase. She was also the runner-up at the Royal Rumble this year and was eventually eliminated by her former partner.

However, if a rejuvenation of her character is on the cards, then Morgan could find herself a suitable ally in The Judgment Day.

