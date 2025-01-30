Liv Morgan to kick Dominik Mysterio out of Judgment Day; replace him with new boyfriend? Potential swerve explored

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have been experiencing some trouble in their relationship since the latter attempted to rekindle his relationship with Rhea Ripley earlier this year. Interestingly, one superstar may already be eyeing Dom's position once it becomes available.

On RAW's Netflix debut, Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan to become the new Women's World Champion. Following the match, Dominik Mysterio approached The Eradicator and attempted to reconcile, but was attacked instead. Tension has since risen between The Judgment Day couple since then. While it seems like Dom is now on Liv's bad side, one star trying to get into Liv's good graces is Julius Creed.

Julius first expressed interest in Morgan in October when they were talking about hockey. Creed flirted again with Liv in a recent interview with Jackie Redmond, in which the American Made member said he was romantically chasing the former champion after initially saying he wasn't interested in pursuing anybody at the moment.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

The Judgment Day is currently down two members, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh a. With this in mind, some openings in the group can be filled by the Creed Brothers and even Ivy Nile. If Morgan decides to kick out Dominik from the group, that means more spots need to be filled, which can go to Julius and Brutus Creed.

Also, the Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile moving away from Chad Gable can be the former RAW Tag Team Champion's opportunity to pursue a solo run and start fresh on a different brand while there's a transfer window.

What did Liv Morgan say about Dominik Mysterio attempting to reconcile with Rhea Ripley on RAW?

Liv has been quite cold and distant to the former North American since his actions on RAW's Netflix debut. However, it seemed like helping Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez win on this week's episode during their tag team match landed him back in her good graces.

While on a recent appearance at the Pod Meets World podcast, Liv Morgan explained that Dominik Mysterio wasn't trying to get back with Rhea earlier this month but was attempting to steal the Women's World Championship for The Judgment Day member.

“You know, that’s not what he was doing. He was actually going to steal the title back for me from her, and he got caught.”

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what is next for Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio on Monday Night RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback